FAU-G was not conceptualised by Sushant Singh Rajput, developers clarify

The developers behind the upcoming multiplayer action game FAU: G, have refuted rumours that their upcoming title was conceptualised by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

It was recently claimed that Sushant, who took an interest in video-game coding, was working on the project and that it was ‘stolen’ when his computer data was reportedly deleted.

Reacting to the rumours, Vishal Gondal, Co-founder of nCore, said, “This statement is being issued to address certain ongoing conversations/rumours on social media that FAU: G was conceptualised by late actor Shri Sushant Singh Rajput, which is completely false and baseless.”

Set to launch in October, FAU:G is said to be based on real scenarios encountered by Indian security forces to deal with domestic and foreign threats.

The game is allegedly mentored by Akshay Kumar and was announced as a response to PM Modi’s Atma Nirbhar call. 20 per cent of its net proceeds will reportedly be donated to the home ministry’s Bharat Ke Veer Trust. The game was unveiled two days after a ban on 118 additional Chinese apps in India, including PUBG Mobile.

“nCore is a mobile games and interactive entertainment company, based out of Bangalore, India. We create and publish category-defining mobile games for the Indian market. Mr. Akshay Kumar has been a mentor to nCore. FAU:G is designed and developed by the team at nCore. All copyright and intellectual property related to FAU:G is owned by nCore,” Vishal said.

It was also alleged that the game’s poster was plagiarised from a stock image, featured in the song Today We Rise by the band Collision Of Innocence

.Addressing the plagiarism row, Vishal adds, “Further, there are stories doing the rounds that the poster of our action game, FAU-G, is plagiarised. We would like to further clarify that we have officially bought the license to use the image from ShutterStock.”