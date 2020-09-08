STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

FAU-G was not conceptualised by Sushant Singh Rajput, developers clarify

FAU:G is said to be based on real scenarios encountered by Indian security forces to deal with domestic and foreign threats.

Published: 08th September 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The developers behind the upcoming multiplayer action game FAU: G, have refuted rumours that their upcoming title was conceptualised by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

It was recently claimed that Sushant, who took an interest in video-game coding, was working on the project and that it was ‘stolen’ when his computer data was reportedly deleted.

Reacting to the rumours, Vishal Gondal, Co-founder of nCore, said, “This statement is being issued to address certain ongoing conversations/rumours on social media that FAU: G was conceptualised by late actor Shri Sushant Singh Rajput, which is completely false and baseless.”

Set to launch in October, FAU:G is said to be based on real scenarios encountered by Indian security forces to deal with domestic and foreign threats.

The game is allegedly mentored by Akshay Kumar and was announced as a response to PM Modi’s Atma Nirbhar call. 20 per cent of its net proceeds will reportedly be donated to the home ministry’s Bharat Ke Veer Trust. The game was unveiled two days after a ban on 118 additional Chinese apps in India, including PUBG Mobile.

“nCore is a mobile games and interactive entertainment company, based out of Bangalore, India. We create and publish category-defining mobile games for the Indian market. Mr. Akshay Kumar has been a mentor to nCore. FAU:G is designed and developed by the team at nCore. All copyright and intellectual property related to FAU:G is owned by nCore,” Vishal said.

It was also alleged that the game’s poster was plagiarised from a stock image, featured in the song Today We Rise by the band Collision Of Innocence

.Addressing the plagiarism row, Vishal adds, “Further, there are stories doing the rounds that the poster of our action game, FAU-G, is plagiarised. We would like to further clarify that we have officially bought the license to use the image from ShutterStock.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FAUG Sushant Singh Rajput
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp