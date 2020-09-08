STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rejected a film offer as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead: Ace cinematographer PC Sreeram

PC Sreeram stated that he had rejected a film offer as it had controversial actress Kangana Ranaut as the lead.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and ace cinematographer PC Sreeram

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and ace cinematographer PC Sreeram (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Ace cinematographer PC Sreeram on Twitter today stated that he had rejected a film offer as it had controversial actress Kangana Ranaut as the lead.

PC Sreeram on twitter wrote, "Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Deep down I felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times it's only about what feels right. Wishing them all the best."

This is not the first time that an actor or technician had turned down an offer to work with Kangana. Many actors in the past have avoided working with Kangana due to various reasons.

In 2019, director Krish had revealed why he quit Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' midway.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Krish said, “I think Kangana has done 20-25 per cent of the first half. I didn’t shoot a song and I didn’t shoot her entry scene. In the second half, she has even re-shot some scenes which I had done in a different way. But it’s okay now. The film is looking brilliant. I am happy that she didn’t spoil it much.”

Krish claimed that Kangana had told him that Zee Studios did not like his work in the film. 

He said, “Kangana even told me that Zee Studios hadn’t liked what I had made. It was looking like a Bhojpuri film. I laughed. People know my previous work. We argued but she wanted her own way. I just couldn’t understand.”

Following his exit, Kangana took over as the director of the historical film.

Kangana has been in the midst of many controversies over the last few months, where her comments and statements regarding nepotism, Karan Johar and Sushant Singh Rajput's demise have triggered widespread debates on social media.

Recently, Kangana got mired in another controversy after she described Mumbai as 'blood-addicted' and compared its law and order with the Taliban.

Earlier, the actress had termed Mumbai as Pak-occupied Kashmir where she is afraid to come back and expressed her distrust in the Mumbai Police.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had said that if Kangana had no trust in the Mumbai Police and feel insecure in Mumbai, then she should not come to Mumbai at all. He said that they will not tolerate if anyone defames Mumbai Police and hurts the sentiments of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had earlier remarked that Mumbai belongs to Marathi manoos only. 

“We have given blood and sweat for Mumbai. We don't believe in threat but actions,” said Raut.

The 'Queen' actor on Sunday was provided with 'Y' level security as she said that she feels unsafe.

