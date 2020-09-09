Ayushmann Khurrana wishes 'speedy recovery' to 'Badhaai Ho' co-star Surekha Sikri

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after his 'Badhaai Ho' co-star Surekha Sikri suffered a brain stroke, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to the senior actor who portrayed the role of his grandmother in the comedy-drama.

Khurrana took to his Instagram stories and posted a still from the film featuring him and Sikri and wrote," Wish you a speedy recovery ma'am. Always with you."

The veteran television and Bollywood actor, who has won three National Awards, suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday and is currently admitted in a city hospital. Her condition is said to be critical.

Sikri had suffered a brain stroke back in 2018 as well but she fully recovered from it. Her last film was 'Badhaai Ho.'

She displayed incredible acting in films like 'Raincoat, Zubeida, TV serial Tamas and others.