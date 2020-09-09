STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Happy birthday Akshay Kumar: Bollywood stars extend wishes to their 'best co-star'

Akshay Kumar celebrates his 53rd birthday on Wednesday and wishes poured in from industry colleagues and friends all through the day.

Published: 09th September 2020 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

akshay_kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | File)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar rings in her 53rd birthday while shooting for his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom' in Scotland, his friends and co-stars from the industry made sure to extend some heart-warming birthday wishes over social media

By posting a priceless throwback picture with her sister Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan extended birthday wishes to her favourite co-star Akshay and penned a note on Instagram. She wrote, "This is how I know you... this is how I will always remember you... This is how I will keep reminding you that Lolo was your first co-star and you are my best co-star... you are and always will be nothing but the best. Happy birthday to the one and only Akshay Kumar ."

Akshay's 'Padman' co-star Sonam Kapoor shared an all smiles picture from their movie, and extended birthday wishes to the actor. "Happy happy birthday @akshaykumar have the best year... see you soooon!," she noted alongside the special post on Instagram.

By sharing a throwback picture, his 'Brothers' co-star, Sidharth Malhotra posted a picture to his Instagram Story-- where Akshay is seen striking a boxing pose alongside him. He further shared a clip hanging on a bus alongside the birthday boy and noted, "Always fun hanging out with the birthday boy. Happy birthday Akshay Kumar."

Kiara Advani posted a throwback picture on her Instagram Story and extended birthday wishes to her 'Laxxmi Bomb' co-star Akshay.

By noting down the things learnt by her 'Naam Shabana' co-star, Taapsee Pannu penned a message to Akshay on Instagram story. She wrote, "Work frequency toh seekh li hai, bas now aiming at learning the calm and patience from you. Happy birthday sir Akshay Kumar."

Sharing a throwback picture with Akshay captured in Dubai, Parineeti Chopra sent birthday wishes to the 'favourite co-star' Akshay on Instagram. Along with the post, she penned a heartwarming note that read, "Happy bday to my FAVOURITE co-star and human being! You set new standards in humility, discipline and work ethic everyday. (Using this opportunity to share this epic throwback of us!!) @akshaykumar."

Thanking Akshay for being the best co-star ever, Huma Qureshi extended birthday wishes to her 'Bell Bottom' co-actor and noted, "You Inspire @akshaykumar. Thank you sir for being the best co-star ever! The most hardworking patient smiling positive laughing human being I know .. #happybirthday #best."

