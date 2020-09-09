STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Our intent was to disturb, not titillate: Swara Bhasker on 'Flesh'

Swara Bhasker-starrer 'Flesh' is directed by Danish Aslam from a story by Pooja Ladha Surti, Siddharth Anand and Sagar Pandya.

Published: 09th September 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Swara Bhasker-starrer 'Flesh'.

A still from Swara Bhasker-starrer 'Flesh'.

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

In capturing a cruel and vicious world, Indian web-shows often end up resembling it. The blame hasn’t spared the eight-part Eros Now series Flesh, which reveals the dark realities of human trafficking through harsh bursts of violence and shock. The intent, possibly, was to make us flinch at the starkness of the subject matter.

However, with grotesque sexual violence becoming an almost permanent fixture in our shows, how do you tell good intentions from bad? We pose the question to Swara Bhasker, who plays a conscientious anti-trafficking cop, ACP Radha Nautiyal, in Flesh.

“Our aim was not to make violence against women and children consumable,” Swara says. “We didn’t try to titillate the audience or cater to the male gaze. Our intention was to show a disturbing reality, so that we think seriously about what goes on in our midst and raise our voices against it.”

Flesh is directed by Danish Aslam from a story by Pooja Ladha Surti, Siddharth Anand and Sagar Pandya.

Starting from Mumbai, the thriller unfurls in two tracks: in one, Zoya (Mahima Makwana), a rich NRI girl, is abducted and sold into the flesh trade. Parallelly, we see children at an orphanage get imbued into a similar network. 

The show provides a cross-section of the various levels at which trafficking operates: from government-run shelter homes to plush cities. Swara says it’s startling how deep the nexus runs. 

“We saw it recently during the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. People from all walks of life are complicit in this crime. It’s a form of modern slavery, and a damning indictment of our world.”

The urgency of the subject aside, Swara was stoked to play a spunky undercover cop in Flesh. This is the first time the actor has handled a firearm, and, by her own admission, she ‘hated’ the experience.

“I’m a scaredy-cat in real life so this was my biggest challenge. First time I shot a gun, I had tinnitus in my ears for half an hour.” 

As her mission progresses, Radha is locked into a cat-and-mouse game with Taj (Akshay Oberoi), a psychotic enforcer in Kolkata.

The deranged bisexual villain was an experiment for Akshay, best liked for his typical ‘Bandra boy’ roles.

“I haven’t played a dark, mean role like this since Gurgaon (2016),” Akshay says. “I love breaking my image as an actor. Just before Flesh, I had played a father of two kids in Hum Tum Aur Them (on ZEE5). So this was a complete 360-degree turn.”

Like Swara, Akshay feels the violence in the show isn’t force-fitted. “Audiences today are smart enough to tell an artifice. Danish is a sensible director. He has kept a good control over the material. He didn’t go overboard just because it’s a web show. He kept the violence in line with how these characters would realistically behave.”

Since his debut with Isi Life Mein...! (2010), Akshay has flitted comfortably between films and web series. Flesh is his fourth web release in 2020.

The actor says he isn’t hungry for glamourous leading parts, focusing instead on unique and enriching roles. “Given the way I look, I could have easily chased after conventional chocolate boy parts. My focus, however, has been on becoming a better actor. The web space, thankfully, has been a blessing in this regard. Of late, the pandemic has also played a role in making it the most popular medium right now.”

Last month, Swara had tweeted about the media scrutiny surrounding Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Several actors including Taapsee Pannu, Lakshmi Manchu, and Vidya Balan had criticised the sensationalist reporting on the ongoing investigation. “I stand by what I said,” Swara says.

“I don’t think it’s the job of us as a civil society to be prosecutors or judges. There is a whole judicial process in this country that must be allowed to do its job. I think the media, especially the mainstream media, has played an extremely irresponsible role in Sushant’s case.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Flesh Series Swara Bhasker
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp