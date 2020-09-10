STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut faces multiple police complaints for video against CM Uddhav Thackeray

Comparing the demolition of her office building with the plight of Kashmiri Pandits was also an attempt to disturb communal harmony, according to one of the complaints filed.

Published: 10th September 2020 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut visiting the office demolished by BMC

Kangana Ranaut visiting her office demolished by BMC. (Photo | ANI, Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Her strongly-worded video statement against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has drawn multiple police complaints against actress Kangana Ranaut here on Thursday.

One of the complainants alleged Kangana had used derogatory language against CM Thackeray in the video that she had posted on her verified Twitter page on Wednesday.

The complainant said Kangana's action was an attempt "to diminish the character and challenge the dignity" of the chief minister.

Comparing the demolition of her office building with the plight of Kashmiri Pandits was also an attempt to disturb communal harmony, according to one of the complaints filed at the city's Vikhroli Police Station.

The complaint comes in the wake of Kangana's video, which she released on her verified Twitter account on Wednesday. In the video, she declares CM Thackeray's ego will be demolished the same way the BMC tried demolishing her office building.

ALSO READ: Kangana's action in taking on Maharashtra govt akin to Bhagat Singh's, says TN actor Vishal

In the video clip Kangana, referring to the CM as "tu", says in Hindi: "Udhhav Thackeray, do you think that you along with the film mafia broke my house and took big revenge? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken. This is the wheel of time. Remember this. It doesn't always remain the same."

Kangana tweeted the video within an hour of landing in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, minutes after reaching her Khar residence. Her video targeted at Thackeray comes after the BMC partially demolished her Bandra office on Wednesday morning citing illegal construction. The office was demolished while the actress was flying down from Chandigarh to Mumbai.

The BMC demolition activity happened days after the actress engaged in a spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who took offence when Kangana stated that the situation in Mumbai had become as bad as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and compared the ruling Maharashtra government with Taliban.

