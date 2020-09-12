STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

After 30 years, Indian film 'The Disciple' wins FIPRESCI award at Venice Film Festival

Four-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuoron is serving as executive producer on the movie.

Published: 12th September 2020 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of the movie 'The Disciple'. (Photo | YouTube Screenshot)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chaitanya Tamhane's "The Disciple" has bagged the prestigious FIPRESCI award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.

The film, which looks at the world of classical musicians on the fringes of success, had its premiere at the Biennale last week, receiving glowing reviews from the critics.

The award, presented by the The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI, short for Federation Internationale de la Presse CInematographique), aims to promote and develop film culture as well as safeguard professional interests.

The organisation, which was formed in Brussels, Belgium in 1930, has professional film critics and film journalists from around the world as its members.

"I want to thank the FIPRESCI and its jury members from the bottom of my heart for their continued support for our work.

This is a very special honour for us given that the jury for this award comprises of film critics and journalists from around the world.

"We are all quite thrilled and excited with this fantastic start to the journey of 'The Disciple'," Tamhane said in a statement.

The last Indian film to be awarded the FIPRESCI Award at the annual film gala was "Mathilukal", directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan in 1990.

Producer Vivek Gomber said, "It's an incredible honour to be the first Indian film after thirty years to win this prestigious award at Venice. FIPRESCI's faith in our work has been a great source of encouragement over the years."

The Marathi-language film is the first Indian movie in 20 years to be chosen for the main competition of a European film festival (Cannes, Venice, Berlin) after Mira Nair's "Monsoon Wedding" in Venice in 2001.

It is about Sharad Nerulkar (Aditya Modak), an Indian classical vocalist trying to achieve purity in his work as he has been raised on the stories of his father and guru about the masters of the past.

"The Disciple" is Tamhane's follow-up to his debut feature "Court" which was screened in the Orizzonti (Horizons) category at Venice in 2016.

Four-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuoron is serving as executive producer on the movie.

The 77th Venice Film Festival, which concludes on Saturday with the announcement of main awards' winners, is the first major international film event to take place physically since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

TAGS
The Disciple Chaitanya Tamhane 2020 Venice Film Festival FIPRESCI award Alfonso Cuoron
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp