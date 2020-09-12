STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manoj Bajpayee starts dubbing for 'The Family Man' season two

The series, helmed by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, follows a middle-class man secretly working for the NIA.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday said he has started dubbing for the much-awaited second season of his critically-acclaimed web series 'The Family Man'.

The 51-year-old actor, who plays the lead role of intelligence officer Srikant in the Amazon original series, took to Twitter to share the update and also posted a photograph of himself from the recording.

"Dubbing for THE FAMILY MAN 2!! @rajndk @Suparn @PrimeVideo @sharibhashmi @priyamani6 @SharadK7 and @Samanthaprabhu2," Bajpayee wrote.

Filming of the second season of "The Family Man" was wrapped up in March this year.

The series, helmed by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, follows a middle-class man secretly working for the National Investigation Agency.

"The Family Man" started streaming on September 20, 2019 and opened to universal acclaim and great reviews.

Besides Bajpayee, the first season also featured Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar and Gul Panag.

The season two marks digital debut of south star Samantha Akkineni.

