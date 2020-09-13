STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Kangana Ranaut's video admitting she 'was a drug addict' goes viral

The video surfaces shortly after Kangana made allegations of widespread drug use in Bollywood.

Published: 13th September 2020 12:52 PM

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A video featuring actress Kangana Ranaut that has been going viral on Twitter all through Saturday sees the actress state that she became a drug addict once. The actress posted the video on her Instagram account in March.

"Jaise hi main ghar se bhaagi, dedh-do saal me main ek film star thi, ek drug addict thi. Meri zindagi me itne saare kaand chal rahe the ki main aise logo ke haathon mein lag chuki thi, jahaan itna sab danger ho chuka tha meri life me (soon after I ran away from my house, in around one and a half to two years I became a film star and a drug addict. So much stuff was happening in my life, I fell into the hands of such people, where all these dangerous things happened in my life)," Kangana says in the video, which she posted while she was spending time at her house in Manali.

The video surfaces shortly after Kangana made allegations of widespread drug use in Bollywood. A few days ago, she had claimed that 99 per cent of the film industry was on cocaine, and agreed that top stars Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, should volunteer for blood tests to prove they are clean.

Kangana has also referred to Rhea Chakraborty, arrested as part of the probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, as a "small time druggie" on social media.

In a tweet she posted a few days back, Kangana had written: "I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you."

