'Khaali Peeli' makers tweak singer Beyonce's spelling in song after facing flak over racist undertone

Apart from replacing 'c' with 's', the songwriters have now completely changed the lyric to 'tera dekh ke nakhra duniya sharma jayegi.'

Published: 14th September 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 01:47 PM

A still from 'Khaali Peeli'.

A still from 'Khaali Peeli'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Makers of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter-starrer "Khaali Peeli" have tweaked their latest track "Beyonce sharma jayegi" after it was criticised for having racist undertones.

The track, which was released last week, came under scanner for its lyrics "tujhe dekh ke goriya Beyonce sharma jayegi" with netizens calling it out for furthering the glorification of white skin and a bizzare comparison to the African-American pop star.

WATCH TRACK:

The makers first tweaked the Vishal-Shekhar composed track by changing the spelling of Beyonce, replacing 'c' with a 's' and have now completely changed the line to "tera dekh ke nakhra duniya sharma jayegi."

Debutant director Maqbool Khan said the decision to make changes to the track, penned by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar, was taken as the team wants to "entertain" and not offend anyone.

"Since our lyrical arrangement did not go well with few people, we thought why not keeping the essence same, change the song a little bit," Khan said in a statement.

The beat and musical arrangement of the song principally remains the same.

"Khaali Peeli" is backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and is set to release on the pay-per-view service Zee Plex on October 2.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp