Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Stree' releases in Japan

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After garnering love from the Indian audiences, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror flick 'Stree' released in Japan on Monday.

Shraddha took to Twitter to make announcement and to urge Japanese audiences to "beware."

"#Stree is all set to conquer #Japan! Releasing today, beware," tweeted Kapoor along with a poster of the film.