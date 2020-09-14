Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Stree' releases in Japan
Directed by Amar Kaushik, written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., the film features Rajkummar Rao and Kapoor in the lead roles.
NEW DELHI: After garnering love from the Indian audiences, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror flick 'Stree' released in Japan on Monday.
Shraddha took to Twitter to make announcement and to urge Japanese audiences to "beware."
"#Stree is all set to conquer #Japan! Releasing today, beware," tweeted Kapoor along with a poster of the film.