STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kiara Advani teases fans with 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' song from 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

The teaser received more than two lakh views within the first 42 minutes of being posted.

Published: 16th September 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani

By ANI

MUMBAI: After dropping the quirky trailer of her upcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawani', actor Kiara Advani on Tuesday shared a teaser of her upcoming song 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' from the film.

"Kal toh by god mazey hi aa jaayege! You know what it is, right? Agar nahi pata toh wait karo!! Bas ye samajh lo ki ek #HasinaPagalDeewani hone waali hai," wrote the 'Kabir Singh' actor as she teased the upcoming number with a colourful poster of the song.

In the poster of the song, Advani is seen sporting a blue lehenga with matching shades, as she drives a scooty. Piquing fans interest, a tune resembling to Mika Singh's 'Sawan mein lag gayi aag' plays in the backdrop. The song will release on Wednesday.

The teaser received more than two lakh views within the first 42 minutes of being posted.

Earlier, Advani had introduced her character of Indoo Gupta from her upcoming film and dropped a teaser of the film featuring herself.

The actor took to Instagram to share the short clip where she is seen decked up in a red coloured salwar kameez.

In the video, Advani is seen telling everyone about the "exciting" thing that she did by fixing a date for herself by swiping right an online dating application.

Helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications.

The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.

'Indoo Ki Jawani' is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
'Indoo Ki Jawani Kiara Advani Hasina Pagal Deewani
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp