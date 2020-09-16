There was contempt for web when I started out: 'Permanent Roommates' actress Nidhi Singh

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Nidhi Singh, who burst onto the scene six years ago with the popular series "Permanent Roommates", says though the digital medium has become popular today, it was looked down upon when she began her career.

Backed by The Viral Fever (TVF), "Permanent Roommates" in 2014 was one of the first webseries in the country, before streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video made their way. The show made its lead actors, Sumeet Vyas and Singh, overnight stars.

In an interview with PTI, Singh said even after the show became popular, there were people within the industry who underestimated the power of digital medium. "There was a contempt for web when I started out. I've been told 'but what exactly have you done? You're only famous on Facebook. ' I remember telling that person that it's ok to not have watched my work but you can't demean it because you don't understand it," she said.

Singh said she never took uninformed comments "quietly" and battled the prejudice at every step. "I knew what I was a part of. I always backed it with gumption. " The actor has since featured in several web series and films, including Taapsee Pannu starrer "Dil Juunglee" and the 2017 action comedy "Brij Mohan Amar Rahe".

She currently stars in Amazon Prime Video series, "Wakaalat From Home", which reunites her with Vyas. Singh said it makes her happy that the digital medium enjoys a lot more validation today, with the biggest of film stars and filmmakers developing material for it.

What it has led to, according to Singh, is artistes putting their best foot forward on OTT. "Today the audience is also intelligent. They don't take too long to figure out if you're being authentic to the character you're playing or not. OTT is an extremely democratic platform. If it's not good, the audience will tune out, irrespective of the fanfare."

Directed by Rohan Sippy, "Wakaalat From Home" chronicles the story of a couple in lockdown who seek divorce through video conferencing. The 10-episode series also features Kubbra Sait and Gopal Datt.

In "Wakaalat From Home", the 34-year-old actor saw the opportunity to do work which resonates with her. The search and the eventual wait for an exciting project can be frustrating and Singh said she's gone through her share of "anxiety", where she feared she's only rejecting work.

"It's not easy to say no. There are so many fears- about the next paycheck, rent and the EMIs which you have to take care of. "You've to navigate in a way that you're also taking smart decisions business-wise but at the same time you're staying authentic to the artiste you want to be," she added.