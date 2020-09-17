Bollywood celebrities wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Several Bollywood celebrities extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70 on Thursday.

Senior actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a video of himself where he is seen heaping praises on the Prime Minister. "Happy birthday Prime Minister #NarendraModiJi. May God grant you long & healthy life!! Jai Hind !! #HappyBirthdayPMModi," Kher tweeted along with the video.

'Nayak' actor Anil Kapoor also took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself with the Prime Minister where the two are seen holding hands. "Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it's people," tweeted Kapoor. "Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji. #HappyBirthdayPMModi," his tweet further read.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter and said, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on the other hand took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and penned down a birthday wish for him. "Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji. May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness, and Good Health. #HappyBdayPMModi," the 'Fashion' filmmaker wrote in the caption.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday. "Namaskar Respected Narendra Bhai, Best wishes to you on your birthday. I wish that God blesses you with longevity @narendramodi," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, the BJP organised a 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to 20 to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday. It is distributing ration amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps. The party is also undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long celebration.