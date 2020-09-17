STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
How Bhumi Pednekar plans to celebrate sisterhood with her new film

The film is directed by Alankrita Srivastava and also stars Konkona Sen Sharma. The two actresses play sisters in the film.

Published: 17th September 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar plans to watch her new film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, with her sister Samiksha Pednekar, and calls it a special sister screening.

"Samiksha and I will watch 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' together once it releases this week. We watched the film together at Busan the first time and for me the film's journey literally started with my sister by my side. We had the best time together in Busan. We've now made a plan to watch the movie again and it will be our special sister screening!" she said.

"The film celebrates womanhood and sisterhood and I couldn't think of a better way to watch the movie. Samiksha and I are similar yet poles apart just like Dolly and Kitty and it would be amazing to get her feedback for this special gem of a film of ours. It will be a true-blue sister screening and I'm really excited to have this moment with her," said Bhumi.

