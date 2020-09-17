STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'One for all': Gulshan Devaiah takes poetic jibe at 'My BollyMafia' and Kangana Ranaut

He posted his poetic sarcasm on Twitter and titled it "My BollyMafia", with a heart emoji tagging the title.

Published: 17th September 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Gulshan Devaiah took to poetry to take a jibe at the alleged Bollywood drug culture as well as Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal about the situation.

He posted his poetic sarcasm on Twitter and titled it "My BollyMafia", with a heart emoji tagging the title. As poet, he introduces himself as Gulshan "supergullu" Devaiah. The poem goes:

One for all, & all for one.  The pay is good, & so's the fun. The drugs are free, So's plastic surgery.

But only for members, Exclusively. If you're thinking, Oh! I want in (smiley emoji) Eat some sh*t, You jealous cretin (emoji of face with raised eyebrow). He tagged his poem with #jest.

In an earlier tweet he took a dig at Kangana Ranaut, and her recent assertion that Urmila Matondkar was a "soft porn star". Gulshan wrote: She's the Queen, Of eloquence & class. The rest are just, Chote mote B grade soft Porn stars.

