They are celebrating #NationalUnemploymentDay after demolishing my office: Kangana Ranaut

The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter to share pictures from the demolished parts of her Mumbai office and said that the demolished office has rendered many people jobless.

Published: 17th September 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished actor Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office, the 'Queen' actor on Thursday said that the demolished office has rendered many people jobless as a film employs "several hundred" people.

The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter to share pictures from the demolished parts of her Mumbai's Pali Hill-based production office and penned down how the ones who rendered so many people jobless are now celebrating the "#NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept." "They transformed my workplace into a cremation ground, rendered so many people jobless, a film unit employs several hundred people," Kangana tweeted in Hindi.

"When a film is released in employs the theatre workers and the popcorn sellers. After rendering all of us jobless, they are celebrating the # NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept today," her tweet further read.

The statement comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attack on the Central government over the issue of unemployment. He claimed that "massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today National Unemployment Day."

