Kangana Ranaut defends 'soft pornstar' remark against Urmila Matondkar

By Express News Service

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar are engaged in a heated media spat over the last two days. In an earlier interview, Urmila had countered Kangana’s claims regarding drug use in the Hindi film industry while supporting Jaya Bachchan’s speech in the Rajya Sabha. She also questioned the allocation of Y+ security to Kangana and reckoned her antics are a bid to secure a BJP ticket. Following Urmila’s statements, Kangana told Times Now that she felt mocked by Urmila in a ‘derogatory interview’.

“Urmila is a soft porn star. She is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porns right? If she could get a (election) ticket, why wouldn’t I?” Kangana was quoted as saying. Reacting to Kangana’s remark, several Bollywood celebrities came to Urmila’s defense. Swara Bhasker wrote, Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u.

Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted, “Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love Urmila Matondkar.”On Thursday, Kangana responded to the backlash against her ‘soft porn star’ comment by tweeting, “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory.”