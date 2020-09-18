STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut defends 'soft pornstar' remark against Urmila Matondkar

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar are engaged in a heated media spat over the last two days.

Published: 18th September 2020 07:37 AM

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Following Urmila's statements, Kangana told Times Now that she felt mocked by Urmila in a 'derogatory interview'. 

"Urmila is a soft porn star. She is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porns right? If she could get a (election) ticket, why wouldn't I?" Kangana was quoted as saying. 

READ MORE HERE: Bollywood shows solidarity with Urmila Matondkar after Kangana Ranaut's 'soft porn star' comment

“Urmila is a soft porn star. She is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porns right? If she could get a (election) ticket, why wouldn’t I?” Kangana was quoted as saying. Reacting to Kangana’s remark, several Bollywood celebrities came to Urmila’s defense. Swara Bhasker wrote, Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u.

Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted, “Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love Urmila Matondkar.”On Thursday, Kangana responded to the backlash against her ‘soft porn star’ comment by tweeting, “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory.”

Comments

