He forced himself on me: Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, NCW asks for 'detailed complaint'

By Online Desk

Actor Payal Ghosh has accused Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault and has pleaded Prime Minister Modi to take action against the "creative guy".

Ghosh took to Twitter to share that the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor "forced himself" on her "extremely badly".

The actor, referring to Kashyap, added that she wanted the country to see "the demon behind this creative guy."

The chairperson of the National Commission for Women, India took notice of the tweet and asked Ghosh to send a "detailed complaint" and assured the actor that the commission would "look into it."

You may send me the detailed complaint at chairperson-ncw@nic.in and @NCWIndia will look into it. @iampayalghosh https://t.co/KZzPwkmuwZ — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 19, 2020

Just a day ago, the actor had shared that the "domestic violence cases during the lockdown" had witnessed a sharp rise and appealed her social media fans to "come together to express support, create awareness, and help abuse victims."