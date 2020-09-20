STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Many big heroes did that to me also, says Kangana Ranaut after Payal Ghosh's sexual harassment allegations

The 'Queen' actor revealed that 'many big heroes' did exactly the same to her.

Published: 20th September 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday said that many big heroes had done that to her too.

The 'Queen' actor revealed that 'many big heroes' did exactly the same to her. She tweeted, "What #PayalGhosh says many big heroes have done this to me also: Suddenly flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party during a friendly dance on the dance floor stick his tongue in your mouth, take appointment for work and come home but force himself on you."

"Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages. They expect a new hot young girl to make them happy every day. They do the same to young vulnerable men also. I have settled my scores my way. I don't need #MeToo but most girls do #PayalGhosh #AnuragKashyap," tweeted Ranaut.

On Saturday, the 'Gangster' actor has come out in support of Payal Ghosh after she accused the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director of sexual harassment.

Following the tweet by Payal, Kangana came out in her support and tweeted. "Every voice matters #MeToo#ArrestAnuragKashyap."

Responding to sexual assault allegations by Ghosh, Kashyap rejected all the accusations saying they were "baseless".

More from Entertainment Hindi
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana ranaut Anurag Kashyap sexual harassment Payal Ghosh
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Utham
    Anurag Ketchup, "thera time bhi aayega re".
    1 day ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp