Rasika Dugal to begin filming 'Out Of Love' season two 

An Indian adaptation of the British series "Doctor Foster", the Hotstar series featured Dugal and Purab Kohli in the lead and chronicled the story of a woman who finds that her partner is cheating on

Published: 20th September 2020 01:42 PM

Actress Rasika Dugal

Actress Rasika Dugal (Facebook photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rasika Dugal is all set to begin shooting for the second season of the drama "Out of Love" from October.

An Indian adaptation of the British series "Doctor Foster", the Hotstar series featured Dugal and Purab Kohli in the lead and chronicled the story of a woman who finds that her partner is cheating on her.

Dugal, who will head to Coonoor for a two-month-long schedule, said the upcoming season would show her character, physician Dr Meera Kapoor, battle more challenges.

"I can't wait to sink my teeth into the material of this season. I will be in Coonoor for two months for the shoot. After being holed up at home for so many months, I look forward to the beauty of the hills," she said in a statement.

With "Out of Love", Dugal said, she got the opportunity to play a part which was "driving the narrative of a series".

"And to experience the rigours of a long shooting schedule where you are in almost every frame of the show. Being Dr Meera Kapoor and attempting to experience the emotionally tumultuous ride that she is on throughout the season is a journey that any actor would desire."

"And the appreciation from the awards and the audiences has been a huge bonus," she added.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of "Mirzapur" season two and filmmaker Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy" series adaptation.

