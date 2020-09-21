STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alia Bhatt pens adorable birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor, prays her every wish comes true

Kareena Kapoor Khan entered the 40th year of her life, and the celebrations started on a grand note with a midnight party that had her family and close friends in attendance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As the 'Bebo' of Bollywood ringed in her 40th birthday on Monday, actor Alia Bhatt penned an adorable birthday note for Kareena Kapoor Khan to wish her on the special occasion.

The 'Student of The Year' actor penned a sweet note for the birthday girl on Instagram Story. Alia shared a gorgeous picture with Kareena, in which the two are seen slaying in ethnic wear. While the 'Jab We Met' actor looked stunning in her golden-colored heavily embroidered outfit, Alia was a sight to behold in her emerald green color dress. Both Alia and Kareena were all smiles as they pose together for the camera.

The 'Two States' actor captioned the image as, "Happy birthday my dearest Bebo. May every wish you make today come true" followed by heart emoticons.

Kareena Kapoor Khan entered the 40th year of her life, and the celebrations started on a grand note with a midnight party that had her family and close friends in attendance.

A day ahead of her birthday, the 'Good Newwz' actor shared a thoughtful post about her journey of life while she geared up for 'big 40' birthday.

Kareena shared a monochrome picture of herself wherein she was all smiling while looking into the camera. In the caption, the 'Heroine' actor took a look at her life and expressed her gratitude for everything she has received be it the strength, decisions or experience.

Kareena wrote, "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG."

