STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Will pursue legal route: Anurag Kashyap denies sexual misconduct allegations

Kashyap also said it was sad that a movement as important as the #MeToo one had been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a 'mere tool for character assassination'.

Published: 21st September 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Director Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by actor Payal Ghosh, on Monday once again denied the allegations against him and said he intends to pursue "remedies in law" to the "fullest extent".

Issuing a statement through his lawyer, Kashyap also said it was sad that a movement as important as the #MeToo one had been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a "mere tool for character assassination".

On Saturday, Ghosh claimed on Twitter that the "Gangs of Wasseypur" director was sexually inappropriate with her, an allegation he described as "baseless". Kashyap, who has been backed by his former wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin, also said it was an attempt to silence him.

ALSO READ| Former wife, industry friends support Anurag Kashyap against #MeToo allegation

On Monday, the 48-year-old director spoke through his lawyer Priyanka Khimani. "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest...," Khimani said.

Calling Ghosh's allegations fictitious, Khimani added that they seriously undermine the #MeToo movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. "My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent," the statement added.

Kashyap's ex-wife Aarti Bajaj shared a statement on Sunday to support the director. "First wife here. You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them..Cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First it made me angry, then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed than this. I am sorry that you have to go through this. That's the level of them. You stay high and keep using your voice. We love you," Bajaj, a film editor, wrote on Instagram.

ALSO READ| Richa Chadha initiates legal action after her name dragged in MeToo case against Anurag Kashyap

Actress, Kalki Kalki Koechlin, who was Kashyap's second wife, also backed the director. "You have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you've defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional  space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together," she wrote in a long post on Instagram.

@anuragkashyap10

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

The  actor, who worked with Kashyap in several films, including "Dev D", said there was a place of dignity beyond the virtual blood bath. "Hang on to that dignity, stay strong and keep doing the work you do. Love from an ex wife," she added.

More from Entertainment Hindi
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anurag Kashyap me too Payal Ghosh Anurag Kashyap lawyer Priyanka Khimani Aarti Bajaj Kalki Koechlin
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp