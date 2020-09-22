STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Kahaani 2' actor Arjun Rampal to star in ZEE5's courtroom-drama 'Nail Polish'

Described as a story about a murder trial, the film weaves the back story and court proceedings to showcase a journey of criminal discovery.

Arjun Rampal

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming platform ZEE5 has announced its next feature, "Nail Polish", a courtroom-drama with Arjun Rampal as the lead.

Also featuring Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur, and Anand Tiwari, the ZEE5 Original is being directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna.

Described as a story about a murder trial, the film weaves the back story and court proceedings to showcase a journey of criminal discovery.

Rampal, who is essaying the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defense lawyer in the film, reunites with ZEE5 after his series "The Final Call".

"With a wonderful cast combined with a very addictive energy and clarity of the director Bugs Bhargava Krishna, this is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one's limits to a level, that hopefully shall transform itself into something very special," the 47-year-old actor said in a statement.

Kaul said his character of Veer Singh is the "most difficult and thrilling" role he has played to date.

"The script and my part were really intriguing and instantly got me hooked. Though we have just started shooting, it's been fantastic to work with Arjun, Rajit and Anand as my co-stars, the energy on the set is quite intense," he added.

 Krishna, who previously helmed Amit Sadh-starrer mystery "Barot House", said the team has started shooting "keeping all the precautionary measures in mind."

"The film is extremely close to my heart and we couldn't have asked for a better star cast. This is one of a kind courtroom legal thriller that people have never seen before," he added.

"Nail Polish" is being produced by Pradeep Uppoor, Seema Mohapatra, Jahanara Bhargava of Ten Years Younger Productions and Dhirajj Vinodd Kapoor.

