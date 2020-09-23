STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Drugs probe: Film producer Madhu Mantena of 'Udta Punjab', 'Queen' fame quizzed by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had summoned Mantena for questioning in connection with the probe, he said.

Published: 23rd September 2020 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

'Ghajini' producer Madhu Mantena

'Ghajini' producer Madhu Mantena

By PTI

MUMBAI: Film producer Madhu Mantena reached the NCB guest house here on Wednesday to record his statement in connection with the agency's probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, an official said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had summoned Mantena for questioning in connection with the probe, he said.

He reached the NCB guest house in south Mumbai around 11.30 am, the official said.

Mantena was the co-producer of 2016 Bollywood film 'Udta Punjab' which dealt with the issue of drug menace.

His name allegedly cropped up during the questioning of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha, who was quizzed by the probe agency for last two days, the official said.

Saha has been called again by the NCB on Wednesday.

During the NCB's probe into the drugs angle in Rajput's death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood came to light.

The NCB on Tuesday summoned actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and KWAN talent management agency's CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar, but the former could not appear before the agency due to ill-health.

NCB officials on Tuesday said they might summon Padukone if needed.

Some WhatsApp conversations purportedly discussing drugs are on the radar of the agency, sources said.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhu Mantena Narcotics Control Bureau Drugs probe
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp