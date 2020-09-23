STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh

While probing the drug's connection in Sushant death case, the NCB earlier summoned Deepika Padukone's manager.

Published: 23rd September 2020 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 09:08 AM

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The NCB has also asked fashion designer Simone Khambatta to present herself before it.

The NCB said Deepika Padukone, who is busy shooting in Goa, will be called on September 25. Sara Ali Khan and Shradha Kapoor will follow suit on September 26 while Rakul Preet Singh and Khambatta will appear before the probe agency on September 24 in Mumbai.

The NCB has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant in the case. Rhea and Showik’s bail application will come up for hearing before Justice SV Kotwal on September 24. Rhea has allegedly revealed that Sushant got hooked to some banned substance in the company of Sara Ali Khan while shooting for ‘Kedarnath’. 

In the WhatsApp chats of these actresses being probed by the NCB, it was revealed that Deepika Padukone had also discussed the drug. Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and CEO of the Kwan talent management agency Dhruv Chitgopekar have already been summoned and interrogated.

NCB sources said some WhatsApp messages were found from Karishma’s phone, which revealed a conversation between one ‘D’ and ‘K’ on the banned drugs. Earlier in the day, the NCB continued questioning Sushant’s talent manager Jaya Saha for the third consecutive day. Besides Saha, the NCB is also questioning Madhu Mantena Varma, a noted producer, who gave blockbusters such as ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Ghajini’.

According to NCB sources, Varma is being confronted with Saha over alleged chats of them discussing drugs. NCB has also questioned Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi on a number of occasions. Besides the NCB, the CBI and the ED are also probing the death case of Sushant.

Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
