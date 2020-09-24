International Film Festival of India postponed to January 2021, to be held in hybrid format

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20-28, has been postponed to January 16-24 next year and will be held in a hybrid format that will be both virtual and physical.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a statement on Thursday that the decision to postpone IFFI was arrived at after he discussed the matter with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

I&B Ministry officials said the decision was taken keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation.

"It has also been jointly decided to hold the festival from 16th to 24th January, 2021 at Goa as per the International Film Festival guidelines and protocols," Javadekar said.

"The festival will be conducted in a Hybrid format i.e. Virtual & Physical format," he added in the statement.

All COVID-related protocols will be strictly enforced in accordance with festivals convened recently in the international film festival circuit, the minister said.

IFFI's golden jubilee edition last year had seen a dazzling start with megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth coming together for an inaugural ceremony that was steeped in nostalgia, music and entertainment.

Celebrated French actor Isabelle Huppert was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Renowned singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan had also enthralled the audience at the IFFI opening last year with a fusion performance.

About 250 films from various countries were screened at the premier movie extravaganza last year.