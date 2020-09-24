Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari test postive for COVID-19 on set, co-star Arjun Rampal quarantined

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal on Thursday said the shooting of his upcoming feature "Nail Polish" has stopped with immediate effect after his co-stars, Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari, tested positive for COVID-19.

Rampal said that he is awaiting the results of his test and is currently home quarantined. "Bummer quarantined at home. As Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for COVID-19 on sets of 'Nail Polish' yesterday.

Production has stopped shoot immediately and everyone's been retested. "I am quarantined at home awaiting my results. Staying away from everyone.Get well soon boys," the actor tweeted alongside a his picture.

Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, "Nail Polish" went on floors on September 15. The film will be released on ZEE5. On Wednesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,90,138 with 52 fresh deaths taking the toll to 8,601.