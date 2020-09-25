STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Surprise! Amazon Prime drops 'Mirzapur' Season 1 for free

The show featured Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, and Kulbhushan Kharbandha in the lead.

Published: 25th September 2020 07:25 PM

Ali Fazal in 'Mirzapur'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the release date for the most-anticipated season two of 'Mirzapur' fast approaches, Amazon Prime Video is all set to give die-hard fans a full first season at no cost.

With Season 1 of the show streaming on the platform, Amazon Prime Video has now made its first season available to everyone including those who have not subscribed to the video streaming platform.

'Mirzapur' is the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu, and Bablu. What initially begins as a battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, eventually shapes the destiny of the city, influencing its business and its politics.

While Season 2 of' Mirzapur' is all set to premiere on 23rd October, fans can binge-watch Season 1 and enjoy the world of 'Mirzapur' while they wait for the second season to drop.

Fascinating viewers in a terrific first season, the show featured Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, and Kulbhushan Kharbandha in the lead.

While Tripathi stole the show essaying the role of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur, Ali Fazal & Vikrant Massey packed a punch as Guddu and Bablu Pandit - the wannabe gangsters.

Joining them in Season 2 are Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma.

With all eyes firmly fixed on what happens next on the show, the makers have kept everyone's curiosity high by not revealing much about the story.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

