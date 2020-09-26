Abhishek Bachchan defends 'Bol Bachchan' co-star Prachi Desai's talent, actress is thankful
A few days ago, Abhishek called out a social media user for trolling him for having more followers on Twitter than Prachi Desai.
Published: 26th September 2020 07:41 PM | Last Updated: 26th September 2020 07:41 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan has praised Prachi Desai for her hard work, and the actress is naturally thankful for his compliment.
A few days ago, Abhishek called out a social media user for trolling him for having more followers on Twitter than Prachi Desai. "OUTSIDER VS NEPOTISM. @ItsPrachiDesai 1.3M followers. @juniorbachchan 15.3M followers. And you guys are expecting good from #Bollywood. I mean How? It's high time that we should start appreciating and supporting #talent," the user tweeted.
I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn’t need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 23, 2020
The tweet caught junior B's attention and he had this response: "I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn't need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself."
Thank you for such kind words @juniorbachchan https://t.co/7XEII0Ce2n— Prachi Desai (@ItsPrachiDesai) September 26, 2020
Seeing Abhishek's gesture, Prachi on Saturday took to the micro-blogging site to thank him. "Thank you for such kind words. @juniorbachchan," Prachi wrote to her co-star of the 2012 release, "Bol Bachchan".