Abhishek Bachchan defends 'Bol Bachchan' co-star Prachi Desai's talent, actress is thankful

A few days ago, Abhishek called out a social media user for trolling him for having more followers on Twitter than Prachi Desai.

Published: 26th September 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Bachchan (L) and Prachi Desai

Abhishek Bachchan (L) and Prachi Desai (File photo| PTI and AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan has praised Prachi Desai for her hard work, and the actress is naturally thankful for his compliment.

A few days ago, Abhishek called out a social media user for trolling him for having more followers on Twitter than Prachi Desai. "OUTSIDER VS NEPOTISM. @ItsPrachiDesai 1.3M followers. @juniorbachchan 15.3M followers. And you guys are expecting good from #Bollywood. I mean How? It's high time that we should start appreciating and supporting #talent," the user tweeted.

The tweet caught junior B's attention and he had this response: "I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn't need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself."

Seeing Abhishek's gesture, Prachi on Saturday took to the micro-blogging site to thank him. "Thank you for such kind words. @juniorbachchan," Prachi wrote to her co-star of the 2012 release, "Bol Bachchan".

Abhishek Bachchan Prachi Desai Twitter Bol Bachchan Prachi Desai talent Nepotism
