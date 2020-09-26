Agencies 'pressed' for 'pre-planned result' in Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer

By ANI

MUMBAI: Satish Maneshinde, actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer on Saturday alleged that the agencies probing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case are being "pressurised" to reach a predetermined result" for obvious reasons on the eve of Bihar Elections.

In an official statement, Maneshinde also demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) must constitute a new medical board to keep investigation "impartial". "Disclosure of a conclusion by an AIIMS Doctor in the team headed by Dr Gupta in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, on basis of photographs is a dangerous trend. To keep investigation impartial, CBI must constitute new Medical Board," Maneshinde said.

"The agencies are being pressurised to reach a predetermined result for obvious reasons on the eve of Bihar Elections. We have seen the VRS of DGP Pandey unfolding a few days back. There should not be a repetition of such steps," he added.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it will take up the bail applications filed by Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty on September 29. Both of them have been arrested in a drug case that tumbled out during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

On September 7, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team had conducted viscera test to check for poisoning in Rajput's death.

ALSO READ| CBI, and not NCB, should probe Bollywood's drugs nexus: Rhea Chakraborty to Bombay HC

Gupteshwar Pandey quit as Bihar DGP after his request for voluntary retirement was approved on September 22 by the Bihar government, which waived a three-month mandatory cooling-off period. Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence.

Mumbai Police had declared it as a case of death by suicide. However, Rajput's father, KK Singh registered an FIR in Patna under sections related to abetment to suicide and later demanded a CBI investigation.

On August 19, Supreme Court had directed the CBI to investigate the case while holding that the First Information Report (FIR) registered in Patna over the actor's death was legitimate.

The agency has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Rajput's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. The CBI is currently probing the actor's death case.

The Enforcement Directorate had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an FIR was filed by Rajput's father against Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drugs case related to the Rajput's death has arrested several people in the case including Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Rajput's case.