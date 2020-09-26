STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Agencies 'pressed' for 'pre-planned result' in Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer

Lawyer Satish Maneshinde also demanded that the CBI must constitute a new medical board to keep investigation 'impartial'.

Published: 26th September 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Rhea Chakraborty outside NCB office. (Photo | PTI)

Rhea Chakraborty outside NCB office. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Satish Maneshinde, actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer on Saturday alleged that the agencies probing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case are being "pressurised" to reach a predetermined result" for obvious reasons on the eve of Bihar Elections.

In an official statement, Maneshinde also demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) must constitute a new medical board to keep investigation "impartial". "Disclosure of a conclusion by an AIIMS Doctor in the team headed by Dr Gupta in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, on basis of photographs is a dangerous trend. To keep investigation impartial, CBI must constitute new Medical Board," Maneshinde said.

"The agencies are being pressurised to reach a predetermined result for obvious reasons on the eve of Bihar Elections. We have seen the VRS of DGP Pandey unfolding a few days back. There should not be a repetition of such steps," he added.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it will take up the bail applications filed by Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty on September 29. Both of them have been arrested in a drug case that tumbled out during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

On September 7, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team had conducted viscera test to check for poisoning in Rajput's death.

ALSO READ| CBI, and not NCB, should probe Bollywood's drugs nexus: Rhea Chakraborty to Bombay HC

Gupteshwar Pandey quit as Bihar DGP after his request for voluntary retirement was approved on September 22 by the Bihar government, which waived a three-month mandatory cooling-off period. Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence.

Mumbai Police had declared it as a case of death by suicide. However, Rajput's father, KK Singh registered an FIR in Patna under sections related to abetment to suicide and later demanded a CBI investigation.

On August 19, Supreme Court had directed the CBI to investigate the case while holding that the First Information Report (FIR) registered in Patna over the actor's death was legitimate.

The agency has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Rajput's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. The CBI is currently probing the actor's death case.

The Enforcement Directorate had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an FIR was filed by Rajput's father against Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drugs case related to the Rajput's death has arrested several people in the case including Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Rajput's case.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satish Maneshinde Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput CBI SSR death Justice for SSR
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp