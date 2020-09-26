Bollywood drug nexus: Sara Ali Khan arrives at NCB's Mumbai office to record statement
Officials said that her name cropped up during the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend who has been arrested by the NCB.
MUMBAI: Actor Sara Ali Khan reached the NCB office in south Mumbai on Saturday afternoon to record her statement in connection with drugs probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said.
She reached the NCB's zonal office in Ballard Estate around 1 pm. Officials said that her name cropped up during the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend who has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others.
Sara was Rajput's co-star in "Kedarnath" film. Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.