'Delhi crime', 'Four More Shots Please!' and 'Made In Heaven' among international Emmy nominations

By Express News Service

Nominations for the International Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The complete list of nominations ranged across 11 different categories, with shows nominated from 20 countries.

Indian actor Arjun Mathur was nominated for best performance by an actor for his role in the Amazon series Made in Heaven, created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Four More Shots Please! was nominated in the best comedy category and Netflix India’s chilling drama series Delhi Crime received a nomination for the best drama series. Richie Mehta’s Delhi Crime is a gritty police procedural based on events that follow after a crime shakes the nation and sends waves of shock across the country.

The show premiered at the Sundance Film Festival before its release on Netflix. Popular British procedural Criminal UK was also nominated in the category. International Emmy World Television Festival will be from November 13 to 23. The 2020 awards ceremony will be held on New York City in November 23.