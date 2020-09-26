STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs probe: Deepika Padukone reaches NCB office, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to be questioned today

Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash, who was questioned by the team on Friday, has also been asked to remain present for further questioning on Saturday, an official said.

Published: 26th September 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 11:17 AM

Actress Deepika Padukone reached the NCB office in Mumbai's Colaba at 9:50 am. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone reached the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai today and is all set to record her statement amid the ongoing investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Deepika arrived at the NCB guest house in Colaba, from where the central agency is operating, in a small car around 9.50 am.

There is heavy police deployment outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office, where barricades have been put up.

The agency which is probing the drug angle linked to the case will also question actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor later today.

All three actors had been summoned by the NCB's probe team on Wednesday, the official said.

Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash, who was questioned by the team on Friday, has also been asked to remain present for further questioning on Saturday, an official said.

Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one 'D' and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was, the NCB sources had said earlier.

The NCB team also got important information about the case during the questioning of Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha, the official said.

"The actors' names had surfaced during the interrogation of some accused in the case," he said.

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh's names cropped up during the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend who has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others.

Rakul Preet Singh recorded her statement on Friday.

She was questioned for about four hours.

Dharma Productions' executive producer Kshitij Ravi was also questioned by the NCB on Friday.

There were reports that Deepika's husband actor Ranveer Singh has asked the agency whether he can be present during his wife's interrogation.

However, the NCB on Friday clarified that they have not received any such request.

The NCB began the inquiry after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Rajput's unnatural death on June 14.

