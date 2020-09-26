STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

NCB arrests Dharma Productions employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad in Bollywood drug case

Dharma Productions owner Karan Johar had late on Friday night denied the claims that Prasad is associated with the organisation.

Published: 26th September 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad is brought at the NCB office

Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad is brought at the NCB office. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in connection with a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, NCB officials said.

The NCB had on Friday detained Prasad for questioning in connection with an alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. Responding to the development, filmmaker and Dharma Productions owner Karan Johar had late on Friday night denied the claims that Prasad is associated with the organisation.

Johar had said Prasad had joined Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister concern of Dharma Productions, in November 2019 as one of the executive producers "on contract basis for a project, which did not eventually materialise" while Anubhav Chopra, who was also questioned by the NCB, worked with them on projects for short durations between 2011 and 2013.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash appears before NCB again

Earlier today, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone had appeared before the NCB for questioning in the case. Actor Rakul Preet Singh's statement was also recorded by the Special Investigative Team (SIT) of the NCB in the case yesterday.

The NCB had launched an investigation into the drugs case after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was investigating the money trail related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In the investigation, many revelations surfaced including various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

ALSO READ| After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches NCB office to record statement in drugs case

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharma Productions Kshitij Ravi Prasad Narcotics Control Bureau Bollywood drugs nexus Rakul Preet Singh karan johar Dharmatic Entertainment
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp