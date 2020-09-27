STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam-starrer 'Bala' to be showcased at Indo-German Filmweek

Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a guy who suffers from the condition and revolves around his love life struggles and how he gets demotivated because of his looks.

Published: 27th September 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Bala' (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer comedy-drama 'Bala' is all set to be screened at the prestigious Indo German Filmweek 2020 in Berlin today.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update about the film on social media.

"UPDATE... #Bala to be showcased at IndoGerman Filmweek 2020 in #Berlin today... Stars #AyushmannKhurrana, #BhumiPednekar and #YamiGautam," he tweeted.

Ayushmann too confirmed the news on his verified Instagram handle through a story.

In the film, Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a guy who suffers from the condition and revolves around his love life struggles and how he gets demotivated because of his looks., which is also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles is based on premature balding.

The film is helmed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It also stars Javed Jaffery and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles.

