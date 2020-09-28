Aamir Khan restarts shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Delhi

By Express News Service

Aamir Khan is currently again shooting for his film Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi, and pictures and videos from the set are doing the rounds on the internet.

In the viral images and clips, Aamir is seen talking to his crew during an outdoor stint. He wears seen a bright orange T-shirt and a pair of blue jeans.Aamir’s look has impressed his fans.

“He looks so young,” a user commented, seeing the pcitues and videos. Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ movie Forrest Gump. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also currently in Delhi.

