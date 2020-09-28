New chapter: Mallya junior to open up on mental health in debut book

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joining the likes of prominent personalities who have shared their tryst with mental health issues, is actor-producer Siddharth Mallya.

Published: 28th September 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Joining the likes of prominent personalities who have shared their tryst with mental health issues, is actor-producer Siddharth Mallya. The son of liquor baron Vijay Mallya has signed his first book deal with Westland Publications, an Amazon company.  

Tentatively titled conSIDer This, the book is scheduled to be published in May 2021. Inspired by Mallya’s series of videos posted on Instagram and Facebook, the book will be a memoir of his own journey with mental health and will, hopefully, help readers on how to deal with similar challenges in their lives using Sid Mallya’s experiences as an example.

The conSIDer This web series has garnered over three million views. In them, Mallya uses examples from his journey and addresses a gamut of topics within the sphere of mental health - ranging from depression and anxiety, living with OCD to loneliness and more. The book will expand on this, delve into what tools he used to help him cope and more importantly find a way to highlight the importance of seeking professional help. As Mallya says, mental health issues don’t discriminate.

They can affect everyone at any stage of life, regardless of one’s wealth, upbringing or success. But it doesn’t mean you can’t live your life the way you have always dreamt of and chart a path to success. Mallya’s films include Brahman Naman, which premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, and Best Fake Friends, which is currently streaming on Amazon.

Talking about his upcoming book, the American-born British actor, says, “When I launched my conSIDer This series earlier in the year, my aim was to just try and help as many people as I could by sharing my own experiences with mental health in an open and transparent manner.

The response that the series received inspired me to want to keep spreading awareness around mental health, and I’m happy to be able to continue my journey to turn conSIDer This into a book,” he says, adding, “I’m confident that we can reach a wide audience and continue to highlight the importance of mental health and well-being.” Speaking on the book acquisition, Deepthi Talwar, chief editor, Westland Publications says, “Mental health is a major concern worldwide and we hope that Sid’s book, in which he will open up about his own journey, will help create an awareness and sensitivity about the issue.”  

