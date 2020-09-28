STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wishes pour in for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar as she turns 91

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut and Shankar Mahadevan took to social media to extend birthday wishes to the veteran singer.

Published: 28th September 2020 02:21 PM

Lata Mangeshkar.

Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. (File| AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Wishes poured in for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar as she turned 91 on Monday.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar posted several pictures of himself with the singer and penned a birthday wish for her.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata didi, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with long and healthy life," he tweeted.

'Fashion' actor Kangana Ranaut also took to Twitter to post a picture from the early days of the singer while wishing her on her birthday.

"Wishing legendary #LataMangeshkar ji a very Happy Birthday, some people do what they do with such single mindedness and absolute focus that they don't only excel in their work but also become synonymous to what they do. Bowing down to one such glorious Karma Yogi," she wrote along with the picture.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also posted a picture of Lata Mangeshkar and wrote, "Wishing Nightingale of India @mangeshkarlata ji a very happy birthday."

Singer Shankar Mahadevan dubbed Lata Mangeshkar as "Ma Saraswati," in his birthday wish.

"Happiest Birthday Ma Saraswati ! Please bless us and keep blessing us musicians so that we work hard and strive for excellence !! Loads of love !! @mangeshkarlata," he tweeted.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh posted a picture of the Padma Bhushan award winner with his father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh and wished the musician on her birthday.

"Respected Lata Mangeshkar ji, Happy Birthday to you! May God bless you with good health and abundant life. #HappyBirthdayLataMangeshkar," he wrote along with the picture.

Besides Bollywood celebrities, fans also extended birthday wishes to the Barat Ratna award winner on the special occasion.



