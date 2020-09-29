Santosh Sivan to direct Hindi remake of Maanagaram 

By Express News Service

Vikrant Massey

Director-cinematographer Santosh Sivan has been tapped to remake Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2017 Tamil action thriller Maanagaram in Hindi, reports claim. The upcoming remake will go on floors in January next year and star Vikrant Massey. It will be shot in Mumbai over a 50-day schedule, a report states.

Released in 2017, Maanagaram starred Sri, Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. The story revolves around a young man who moves to Chennai and gets beaten up in a case of mistaken identity. Elsewhere, other characters face life-threatening situations and struggle to survive in a violent city.

Santosh Sivan has directed the Hindi films Asoka (2001) and Taahan (2008). The last Bollywood film he shot was Rangrezz in 2013. Vikrant Massey recently appeared in Cargo and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. His next film, Ginny Weds Sunny, is premiering on Netflix on October 9.