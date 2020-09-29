Sonu Sood, the 'messiah' of migrant workers, bags UN honour

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Actor Sonu Sood, who is often dubbed as the "messiah of migrants" for his philanthropic work during coronavirus induced lockdown, has been conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

He is among many globally acclaimed personalities such as Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, and Liam Neeson who had also been honoured with the award in the past.

According to a conservative estimate, Sood helped more than 15,000 migrant workers, the majority of them belonging to Bihar, to reach homes in addition to arranging foods and shelters to more than 45,000 other people struck in the lockdown.

He had hired a fleet of private buses for sending the migrant workers to their homes free of cost and provided free foods and water throughout the way. Sonu's team had set up then a toll-free number for receiving the calls from those struck in the lockdown for help.

He had then claimed to be personally available on social media and responding to the calls or messages sent seeking his help.

Besides this, Sonu Sood has helped financially to a good number of poor people when they approached him for help during the lockdown crisis times.

Sood has also been providing free education and medical facilities to young children and has been creating free employment opportunities for the needy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The award was presented to the actor at a virtual ceremony on Monday evening.

Expressing his happiness over the honor, the actor said he fully supports the UNDP in its endeavors.

"This is a rare honor. UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognized and awarded feels good," he said.

"I fully support the UNDP in its endeavors to achieve the SDGs by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals," he added.

(With agency inputs)