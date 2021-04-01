Check out Shahrukh Khan's witty replies to questions posed by fans during his Twitter AMA

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan’s Twitter AMA on Wednesday was marked by his characteristic wit. Given the anticipation around his upcoming project, his first in three years, it’s no surprise that SRK was flooded with questions about the same. The actor, however, ducked most of them with ease, not revealing too much about his next.

When someone asked when they’ll get a glimpse of his new film (in all likelihood, Siddharth Anand’s Pathan), SRK wrote back: “Arre so many films waiting to release in the cans….our turn will come after them don’t worry!”

More funnily, when prodded about not making an official announcement about the film, SRK wrote back that announcements are for ‘airports and railway stations’.

“Announcements are for airports and railway stations my friend….movies ki hawa toh khud ban jaati hai (movies’ hype is created on its own)…..” he replied. Pathan had reportedly gone on floors late last year. Earlier, video clips supposedly from the film’s shoot in Dubai had gone viral.