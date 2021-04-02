STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna's movie 'Goodbye' starts filming

Directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl, the movie is a Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment production.

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and South actor Rashmika Mandanna-starrer movie "Goodbye" has started production.

Directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl, the movie is a Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment production.

Mandanna, who has starred in hits like 'Yajamana' (Kannada), 'Geetha Govindam' (Telugu) and 'Devadas' (Telugu), started shooting for "Goodbye" from Thursday.

According to the makers, Bachchan will join the team on Sunday.

Balaji Telefilms' Ekta Kapoor called "Goodbye" a great combination of emotion and entertainment.

"It's a story that every family will identify with. I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Bachchan and thrilled to present Rashmika Mandanna in this beautiful film," she said in a statement.

Shibasish Sarkar, group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said it's an honour to work with screen icon Bachchan and South star Mandanna.

"It gives us immense pleasure to announce our next project 'Goodbye' that brings together the creative forces of Balaji Telefilms and filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

The film is going to be as interesting as its title and we are deeply honoured to have superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna onboard with us," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Rashmika Mandanna Goodbye
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp