I want to do films and web shows: 'Bekaaboo Season 2' director Aarambhh M Singh

Writer-director Aarambhh M Singh started out making short films and corporate videos. Since then, he has assisted popular directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sriram Raghavan and Omung Kumar. His directorial debut short film, Rosebed, was felicitated as a "Rising Star in Asian Cinema" in Beijing in 2011. It was followed by his debut web series Damaged (2018).

More recently, Singh has helmed the second seasons of Jamai 2.0 and Bekaaboo. Both shows are now streaming, and, according to the director, been received well by fans. "They both have very different audiences as they both are different genres but both have broken records," he said.

Streaming on ALTBalaji, Bekaaboo Season 2 is a psychological revenge thriller based on characters from 'Black Suits You' by Novoneel Chakraborty. The show stars Rajeev Siddhartha, Priya Banerjee and others.

“Bekaaboo has a crazy twisted plot line,” Aarambhh said. “It had multiple characters and too many set up with a limited number of days to pull the show out because we had a deadline. I did preproduction of Jamai 2.0 Season 2 and Bekaaboo Season 2. I slept for only three hours every day..." Aaramabh said working with directors like Sriram Raghavan shaped his passion for dark thrillers.

"I had an opportunity to work very closely with Sriram on Badlapur and who can be a bigger inspiration than him in Indian filmmaking. But in world cinema, my inspiration has been Alfred Hitchcock and David Fincher," he added.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Aarambh adds, "I have taken a break to finish my feature film script for theatrical release. I have few stories already pitched to OTT for digital films and series waiting for it to go on floors."

Does he prefer feature films over web shows? "I come from the generation where we only knew feature films, so of course I have a soft corner for film. But OTT has given me the recognition as a director so I would like to be connected to both."