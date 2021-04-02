Rohit Chaudhary to play an army officer in OM - The Battle Within

By Express News Service

Actor Rohit Chaudhary has appeared in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Jabariya Jodi and Bahut Hua Samman. For his next, Rohit will be seen in the Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi-starrer OM - The Battle Within.

Directed by Kapil Verma, the action thriller is presently in production. Rohit essays an army personnel in the film. "OM is an action suspense thriller so I'm playing a patriotic character who is a part of Indian Army. It has adrenaline-pumping action," Rohit shares.

Talking about the vibe on set and his working experience, Rohit says, "The vibe on set used to be always like a party vibe. As our director Kapil Verma is young and it's his first film so he is very chilled out as a person. So it was a fun experience altogether."

He describes Aditya and Sanjana as supportive co-actors. "I really admire Sanjana's work in Dil Bechara and Aditya is also phenomenal as an actor. We have shot a few sequences and a song together. I really enjoyed it," Rohit shares.