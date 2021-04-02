STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rohit Chaudhary to play an army officer in OM - The Battle Within

Actor Rohit Chaudhary has appeared in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Jabariya Jodi and Bahut Hua Samman.

Published: 02nd April 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rohit Chaudhary

Rohit Chaudhary

By Express News Service

Actor Rohit Chaudhary has appeared in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Jabariya Jodi and Bahut Hua Samman. For his next, Rohit will be seen in the Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi-starrer OM - The Battle Within.

Directed by Kapil Verma, the action thriller is presently in production. Rohit essays an army personnel in the film. "OM is an action suspense thriller so I'm playing a patriotic character who is a part of Indian Army. It has adrenaline-pumping action," Rohit shares.

Talking about the vibe on set and his working experience, Rohit says, "The vibe on set used to be always like a party vibe. As our director Kapil Verma is young and it's his first film so he is very chilled out as a person. So it was a fun experience altogether."

He describes Aditya and Sanjana as supportive co-actors. "I really admire Sanjana's work in Dil Bechara and Aditya is also phenomenal as an actor. We have shot a few sequences and a song together. I really enjoyed it," Rohit shares.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Chaudhary Bareilly Ki Barfi Aditya Roy Kapur Om The Battle Within Sanjana Sanghi
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp