Ajay Devgn’s first look motion poster from RRR released

By Express News Service

The motion poster of Ajay Devgn from his Telugu debut film, RRR, has been released on the occasion of his 52nd birthday. The poster shows the actor as a warrior, who is ready to lay down his life for the country.Sharing the motion poster, director SS Rajamouli tweeted, “LOAD... AIM... SHOOT... He derives strength from empowering his people! Presenting @AjayDevgn from #RRRMovie. (sic)” Sources say Ajay Devgn will be seen as a mentor to Jr NTR and Ram Charan, who play the roles of legendary freedom fighters, Komarum Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively.

The Maidaan actor joined the sets of RRR last January and has completed shooting his portions in 10 days at a specially erected set replicating the pre-Independence era vibe of Delhi.Heaping praises on Rajamouli, Ajay in a short note, wrote, “It has been an exciting experience being part of @RRRMovie! I can’t wait to show all of how @ssrajamouli designed my character (sic)”The film also features Alia Bhatt in a supporting role opposite Ram Charan. The actor revealed in a statement on Thursday that she has tested for COVID-19 and has isolated herself. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is set for a pan-India release on October 13.