Shraddha Kapoor to play double role in film 'Chaalbaaz In London'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shraddha Kapoor has come on board to star in the upcoming romantic-comedy "Chaalbaaz In London", to be directed by Pankaj Parashar, who helmed the 1989 Sridevi classic "Chaalbaaz".

The film is a joint production between Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar's T- Series and director Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan's Paper Doll Entertainment.

Kapoor said she is thrilled to take on the challenge of essaying a double role-- her career first.

"Although there's a huge responsibility on me, I'm happy that Bhushan sir and Ahmed sir feel that I will be able to pull it off.

"Also, it's a great opportunity and a learning experience for me to work with Pankaj sir who has entertained us for so many years.

Looking forward to this journey," the 34-year-old actor said in a statement.

Parashar, who also helmed the popular 1985 TV series "Karamchand", said he is confident that Kapoor will be able to do a great job with double role in the comedy.

"For me, there is nobody better than her for a film like 'Chaalbaaz In London'. I also want to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar and Mr Ahmed Khan for trusting in my vision and idea. I can't wait to begin work on this project," he added.

It is unclear if "Chaalbaaz In London" is a remake of the 1989 movie that featured Sridevi in a double role.

Bhushan Kumar said he was willing to make the film since he heard its quirky storyline for the first time.

The producer called "Chaalbaaz In London" a commercial and modern story catering to the pan-India audience.

"We are happy to have Shraddha again on board. She has been a thorough professional - very dedicated and easy to work with and hence was always our first choice.

Also, Shraddha fits the part really well. It will be interesting to see two different Shraddhas in one film," he said.

Ahmed Khan, who last worked with Kapoor in the 2020 action movie "Baaghi 3, called "Chaalbaaz In London" his dream project.

"It has always been an absolute pleasure teaming up with Bhushan ji because he is a team player who supports the team's vision completely.

We have an entire schedule planned in London and are in the midst of locking actors for the other roles.

This is going to be special," he added.