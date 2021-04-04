STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

The star, who was shooting for 'Ram Setu' in the city, urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Published: 04th April 2021 10:43 AM

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Sunday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine. The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his diagnosis and said he is following all the necessary protocols.

"I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care," he wrote.

The star, who was shooting for "Ram Setu" in the city, urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. "I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon!" he said.

Kumar is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19 after Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Rupali Ganguly, Kartik Aaryan and Aamir Khan among others. On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 49,447 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the tally to 29,53,523.

On the work front, Kumar is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi". He also has Aanand L Rai's "Atrangi Re", Farhad Samji-directed "Bachchan Pandey", Ranjit Tiwari's "Bell Bottom" and Yash Raj Films project "Prithviraj" in the pipeline.

