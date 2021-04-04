STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

John Abraham to produce slice-of-life film 'Tara vs Bilal' with Harshvardhan Rane, Angira Dhar

While John Abraham did not divulge any details about superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathan', he said he is having a great time working with Suri on 'Ek Villain Returns'.

Published: 04th April 2021 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

John Abraham

Bollywood Actor-producer John Abraham (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-producer John Abraham has roped in Harshvardhan Rane and Angira Dhar for his next home production film titled Tara vs Bilal.

The 48-year-old actor, who was recently seen in Sanjay Gupta-directed Mumbai Saga, has produced films like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Batla House, among others under his banner JA Entertainment.

We are starting a film called Tara vs Bilal', we are producing it.

It is a beautiful slice-of-life relevant film. It stars Harshvardhan Rane and Angira Dhar. It starts either this month or in May. It is directed by Samar Shaikh, Abraham said.

Rane is best known for films like "Sanam Teri Kasam" and Bejoy Nambiar's "Taish".

While, while Dhar has featured in web series "Bang Baaja Baaraat", Vidyut Jamwal-starrer "Commando 3", and will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's upcoming directorial venture "Mayday".

On the acting front, Abraham has Yash Raj Films next project Pathan and Mohit Suri-directed Ek Villain Returns.

While the actor did not divulge any details about superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathan", he said he is having a great time working with Suri on "Ek Villain Returns".

Working with Mohit Suri has been a dream. I have just come from the shoot. Every moment has been fantastic, the actor added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bollywood John Abraham Tara vs Bilal Harshvardhan Rane Angira Dhar
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp