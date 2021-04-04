John Abraham to produce slice-of-life film 'Tara vs Bilal' with Harshvardhan Rane, Angira Dhar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-producer John Abraham has roped in Harshvardhan Rane and Angira Dhar for his next home production film titled Tara vs Bilal.

The 48-year-old actor, who was recently seen in Sanjay Gupta-directed Mumbai Saga, has produced films like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Batla House, among others under his banner JA Entertainment.

We are starting a film called Tara vs Bilal', we are producing it.

It is a beautiful slice-of-life relevant film. It stars Harshvardhan Rane and Angira Dhar. It starts either this month or in May. It is directed by Samar Shaikh, Abraham said.

Rane is best known for films like "Sanam Teri Kasam" and Bejoy Nambiar's "Taish".

While, while Dhar has featured in web series "Bang Baaja Baaraat", Vidyut Jamwal-starrer "Commando 3", and will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's upcoming directorial venture "Mayday".

On the acting front, Abraham has Yash Raj Films next project Pathan and Mohit Suri-directed Ek Villain Returns.

While the actor did not divulge any details about superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathan", he said he is having a great time working with Suri on "Ek Villain Returns".

Working with Mohit Suri has been a dream. I have just come from the shoot. Every moment has been fantastic, the actor added.