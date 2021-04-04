Shama Bhagat By

Express News Service

Quirky storyline. Fun characters. Medical students grappling with academic pressure. A peek into college life. Little wonder that Dice Media’s YouTube show Operation MBBS had a successful run in its previous season. It is now back with the second season, the first episode of which has already raked in a total of over 80 million views and counting. Starring Ayush Mehra, Anshul Chauhan, Sarah Hashmi and Geetanjali Kulkarni, the series throws light into the chaotic world of doctors, especially at a time when the pandemic has turned them into frontline warriors.

Kulkarni, a celebrated theatre actor and also known for her exemplary work in films such as Court, Photograph, Sir and the web series Gullak, says that shooting for the second season of Operation MBBS was a learning experience for all of them. “When director Amrit Raj Gupta gave me the script, I could understand what doctors must be going through at these challenging times,” adds the actor who plays the dean of a medical college. She reminisces about a particular scene that stayed with her long after the shoot was wrapped up. “There is a scene where people who want to get admitted in the hospital are furious and restless. They gatecrash, while we try to pacify them.

This scene hit me hard. I am sure that doctors have gone through similar situations. Wearing those PPE kits and masks and working round the clock is not easy,” she says, adding, “Characters played in reel life tend to influence an actor’s real life experiences as well. This series has changed my perspective on various situations. Our healthcare workers have been frontline warriors and have selflessly faced all the challenges and hurdles first hand. Though we are just role-playing and recreating the gruesome situations they have been through, it was such an eye-opener for all of us.”

Stills from Operation MBBS

With the first season becoming such a runaway hit, there is always the added pressure to make the next one as engaging. While Mehra was easy-going about it as he felt with an already built-in fanbase, the job would be slightly smoother, for Chauhan the pressure was real as it is the first time that she is doing a ‘Season 2’ of any series. On the other hand, Hashmi, who has been known for her commendable roles in films such as Bebaak, Dil Dhadakne Do and Bombay Talkies, says, “What we did with Season 1 was unprecedented. There are so many shows based on engineers but not much on doctors. With Season 2, we touched a sensitive topic. We were the first ones to shoot the real situation whilst we were going through it.” The cast and crew began shooting in January under a lot of restrictions. Caution was the name of the game. The sets were sanitised every day. Social distancing was the norm. It was all a far cry from shooting bonhomie of pre-Covid days.

But all the hard work paid off. “We had a great time and our camera team constantly made us laugh. Everyone brought their own emotions. I hope there’s a Season 3 of the show,” says Hashmi wistfully, who is also working on developing her own script. The senior among them in age and experience Kulkarni says, “I did the first season because of Gupta. He is a calm and hardworking person. Though I had a small cameo in the first season, in the second season the track was more sensitive.

Again, it’s not a big role but I had some good scenes. As an actor you like to be challenged and that’s what made me take it up. Also, I love working with youngsters they are not bothered about anything except their work. I like their energy.” The actor is now looking forward to her Marathi film Karkhanisanchi Waari, which premiered at IFFI Goa.

As the interview draws to a close, Kulkarni sums up for everyone as she says, “I love my profession because it makes me empathise with other people and live different lives. That is what makes you wiser.” Wise words, indeed.